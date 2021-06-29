  1. Home
Viral Video: Thalapathy Vijay spotted driving his swanky car in Chennai?

Vijay will be next seen in Beast, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 02:07 pm
At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film to announce updates, a video has surfaced online which shows Thalapathy Vijay’s car driving through the streets of Chennai. However, the video does not clearly show Thalapathy Vijay in the car. Earlier today, another video surfaced, where Vijay was seen walking in the airport. It is anticipated that he is gearing up for the next shooting schedule of his upcoming film Beast.

Beast is directed by Doctor director Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film was announced last year. The makers of the film announced a couple of months back that the film’s shooting had started in Georgia. They even shared a glimpse of Vijay from the sets of the film, while announcing about the shooting process. A few weeks back, it was reported that the makers have constructed huge sets of a multiplex complex in Chennai for the second shooting schedule.

On Vijay’s birthday, the makers shared two posters of him as a surprise to his fans. Pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Meanwhile, A number of reports are making rounds on social media anticipating the filmmaker for Thalapathy 66. While some reports suggest that Vijay will be joining hands with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj yet again, some state that Atlee will be helming the film. There are also rumours which suggest that Valimai director H Vinoth will be joining hands with Vijay for Thalapathy 66.

