Viral Video: Thalapathy Vijay spotted driving his swanky car in Chennai?
At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film to announce updates, a video has surfaced online which shows Thalapathy Vijay’s car driving through the streets of Chennai. However, the video does not clearly show Thalapathy Vijay in the car. Earlier today, another video surfaced, where Vijay was seen walking in the airport. It is anticipated that he is gearing up for the next shooting schedule of his upcoming film Beast.
Thalapathy Vijay Car has been spotted on chennai outside #Beast #Vijay @actorvijay @CMOTamilnadu @Nelsondilpkumar pic.twitter.com/fP9O7ysrUw
— bsafhi (@bsafhi3_) June 28, 2021
On Vijay’s birthday, the makers shared two posters of him as a surprise to his fans. Pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Meanwhile, A number of reports are making rounds on social media anticipating the filmmaker for Thalapathy 66. While some reports suggest that Vijay will be joining hands with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj yet again, some state that Atlee will be helming the film. There are also rumours which suggest that Valimai director H Vinoth will be joining hands with Vijay for Thalapathy 66.