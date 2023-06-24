Viral Video: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna caught on camera at a cafe; Still dating?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship has always caught the headlines. Although, both denied dating rumors many times, their constant dates and get-togethers with each other's families have always added duel to the rumors. Well, yet again, the rumored couple have triggered speculation about their relationship as a video of them chilling at a cafe has gone viral.

A video of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chilling with friends has surfaced on social media. They can be seen spending some quality time with their friends at a cafe. In the video, one can also spot director Gowtam Tinnanuri, Anand Devarakonda, and Sherya Varma.

Vijay and Rashmika can be seen talking and enjoying food together. The duo have a similar friends circle and are often spotted hanging out together. Not just friends, but even family. The Pushpa actress is very close to Vijay's brother and always supports him in every movie. The video is currently going viral on social media.

Watch the viral video of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna here:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship rumors

It’s not the first time the two have been spotted together. From vacations together, and airport appearances to dinner dates, Vijay and Rashmika always have always caught the attention of their relationship despite saying 'they are just friends.' Earlier, it was also reported that the two rang in New Year 2023 together. They shared pictures from their New Year getaway featuring similar locations and fans were quick enough to make collages and prove they were indeed together.

Every now and then, rumors about Vijay and Rashmika also take the Internet by storm. Last year speculations were made that the duo might tie the knot later this year. However, Vijay Deverakonda rubbished all the speculations and called it “as usual nonsense”.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship rumors began because of their on-screen chemistry. The duo worked together on films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam and left audiences mesmerized by their bond and chemistry.

