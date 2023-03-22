Virat Kohli's impromptu dance on Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu takes social media by storm

Virat Kohli has been going through a career resurgence with the ongoing Australia series, where he scored well in the final test match. That being said, there has not been any dearth of entertainment from him for the fans for the past few days, in typical Virat fashion. Virat took social media by storm for his little dance performance in the first ODI match with Australia in between the ongoing live stream.

Virat Kohli entertains fans with his breakout footwork to Naatu Naatu

Virat Kohli who can be seen in a jovial mood after a good bowling performance from his teammates Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, soon breaks into a quick foot-tapping session where he reprises the famous steps from RRR. The cricketer can be seen standing in his fielding position joyfully shaking his legs to Ram Charan’s and Junior NTR’s breakout dance routine, bringing the whole Mumbai crowd down with his cheerful steps. Naatu Naatu has been in the news for being India’s first Indian song to win the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, held recently in LA.



Kohli rocks the viral Naatu Naatu groove

Kohli’s performance is timely as it is yet another tribute to the kind of impact Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and especially the “Naatu Naatu” song has been enjoying on the national and global stage. The song has been ruling reels for more than a year now and continues to absorb much of the limelight. Hoping for greater knocks from Virat who had great 186-run innings against the Aussies which has surely risen his spirits and confidence on the field.

