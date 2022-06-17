Virata Parvam: Did the much-hyped Naxalite drama of Rani Daggubati & Sai Pallavi impress audiences; Check out

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer period drama film Virata Parvam finally hit the silver screen today after a long wait postponement. The film, which has carried a great ever since its inception managed to get mixed reviews from the audiences. Netizens after watching the morning show of the film took to social media and shared their reviews.

According to the reviews, the film revolves around Sai Pallavi, who falls in with Rana Daggubati aka Comrade Ravanna after reading his letter and leaves everything behind in search of him. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film will talk about an epic love story amidst the Naxalite Movement in the Telangana region during the time.

Sai Pallavi yet again stole the show with her sheer performance, whereas Rana also gets praises for his character and dialogue delivery. Although the story lacked a bit in between, the first half and the climax are said to be mindblowing and captivating. Over all, looks like Virata Parvam managed to stay up the line of expectations.

Here are a few Twitter reviews on Virata Parvam.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand will play important roles in the flick. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have looked after the cinematography of the movie and Suresh Bobbili composed the music. Before releasing today, the film was earlier slated for a release on April 30, 2021, but was postponed due to the pandemic situation that followed up with several big-budget releases.