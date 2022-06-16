Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi dress to impress in casuals as they promote the film in Vizag

As Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-led Virata Parvam is all set to be out in theatres on June 17, the team has reached Vizag to promote it. The co-stars were captured by the shutterbugs at the airport. The Baahubali actor went for a casual look in a white T-shirt paired with a green shirt and black cargo pants. Accompanying him, the Shyam Singha Roy actress opted for a light green T-shirt with beige trousers.

Before the big release tomorrow, the makers of the period action drama intrigued the movie buffs by posting an introduction video of Sai Pallavi's character Vennela. The video gives us a sneak peek of how Sai Pallavi's character came into the world of war and gun firing. The last scene of the video features Nivetha Pethuraju, who is a Naxalite with little Vennela. She names the newborn just before getting shot.

Sharing the introduction clip on his Instagram handle, Rana Daggubati wrote, "The First 4 Minutes of #VIRATAPARVAM #TheBirthofVennela out now." Vennela will be shown as an admirer of Rana Daggubati's character in the movie, Comrade Ravanna, a witter and a Naxalite activist.

Helmed by Venu Udugula, the project narrates an epic love story set against the backdrop of Telangana's Naxalite Movement during the 1990s. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Suresh Productions, the film further has Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles, along with others.

Meanwhile, yesterday the makers organized the pre-release event of Virata Parvam. Sai Pallavi was introduced as 'Lady Powerstar' during the event.

