Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi to shoot for the film in Kerala forest

According to reports, the makers of Virata Parvam with the lead actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi have resumed the film's shoot in a forest in Kerala. A few important scenes are being canned in a forest.

As we all know, South beauty Sai Pallavi has been roped in to star opposite Rana Dagubatti as the main female lead in the film Virata Parvam. It is one of the much-awaited films that has hit the headlines since its inception. According to reports, the makers of Virata Parvam with the lead actors have resumed the film's shoot in a forest in Kerala. A few important scenes are being canned in a forest. Recently, Sai Pallavi's look from the sets made its way on social media and it only added to the curiosity among the fans and the film audience.

Nothing much about the film's storyline or lead stars' roles in the film has been revealed. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will play a hard-hitting and an intense role of a Naxalite who is in love with a police officer played by Rana Daggubati. Helmed by Venu Udugala, The film is presented by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Babu. Virata Parvam is set in the year 1992 and is touted to be a period drama. Reportedly Bollywood actress and South actress Priya Mani will play important roles in the film. The film will release in both, Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will soon gear up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Hathi Mere Sathi’. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati has opted out of starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The South had to opt-out due to health issues. However, there is no official announcement from the makers.

Read More