Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi twin in white as they kickstart promotions in Vijayawada

After releasing the astonishing trailer of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-led Virata Parvam, the makers have kickstarted a fresh round of promotions for the period action drama in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The leads shelled cool and casual vibes as they twinned in white in the pictures captured by the shutterbugs.

Now coming to the film's trailer with Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the spotlight. Inspired by true events of the 1990s, the clip shows Rana Daggubati as the protagonist Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya and Sai Pallavi essays the role of Vennela, an admirer smitten by the writings of the Naxalite activist.

This Venu Udugula's directorial follows an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in Telangana during the1990s. The entire visual experience goes to another level with Suresh Bobbili's captivating background score.

With Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in secondary roles, Virata Parvam

is expected to be out in cinema halls on 17 June this year.

Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have taken care of the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad has performed some praiseworthy editing. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Suresh Productions, D Suresh Babu is presenting the movie.

The principal photography of the flick commenced in July 2019 and the filming of the drama took place in Vikarabad, Warangal, and Hyderabad in Telangana and Kerala.

Furthermore, Rana Daggubati will also appear in the big-budget historical drama, Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma. This project is based on the life of Marthanda Varma, the famous king of Travancore, and is being helmed by the veteran Malayalam filmmaker K Madhu. The movie was announced a long time back and the fans cannot wait to see the Baahubali actor in this historic role.

