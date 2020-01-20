Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi wrap up shoot of major scenes of the film in Kerala

The Kerala schedule of Virata Parvam had many crucial scenes that would feature in the film's climax. The film, Virata Parvam is helmed by Venu Udugula.

The south drama Virata Parvam will feature south actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead. As per the latest reports, the cast and crew of the film recently wrapped up the shoot of the film in Kerala. The Kerala schedule of Virata Parvam had many crucial scenes that would feature in the film's climax. The film, Virata Parvam is helmed by Venu Udugula. The director is known for his film titled Needi Naadi Oke Katha. The south flick Virata Parvam is set in the era of 1990. The film is set in the background of Naxalism.

The makers haven't revealed many details so far, but the fans are hoping to get an update soon. As per reports in Indianexpress.com the film's cast and crew involving lead actors Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Naveen Chandra shot for some major scenes in the Kerala schedule of the film. The highly anticipated film Virata Parvam will also star Nandita Das, Eswari Rao, and Zareena Wahab in key roles. The film's crew is expected to kick start the next schedule of the film very soon. Stefan Ritcher is handling the action choreography. The cinematography is handled by Dani Sanchez-Lopez.

The Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer is produced by Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners called Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The makers of the south film, Virata Parvam have not yet announced the film's release date, but the film is expected to hit the big screen in the later part of the year.

