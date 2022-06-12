Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi grace Indian Idol Grand Finale to promote their film; PHOTOS

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer periodic love and action drama, Virata Parvam has been creating a lot of buzz among the movie buffs. As the release of the film comes close on 17th June, the team has commenced the second round of promotions for their next. Leads Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi were captured on the sets of Indian Idol for the Grand Finale of the singing reality show.

While the Shyam Singha Roy actress looked beautiful in a silk saree, she was accompanied by the Baahubali actor in a black and white checkered shirt and black trousers.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled the intriguing trailer of Virata Parvam. Derived by the true events from the 1990s, Rana Daggubati will be seen as Comrade Ravanna, a revolutionary writer known by the pen name Aranya. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will essay the role of his admirer, Vennela. Helmed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam follows the epic love story, set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in the Telangana region.

Going by the clip, both Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi have portrayed their roles flawlessly in the flick and Suresh Bobbili's background score takes every scene to another level.

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Virata Parvam's cast also include Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in prominent roles.

Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have looked after the cinematography of the movie, while, A Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Additionally, Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the forthcoming web show, Rana Naidu. The series is said to be an adaptation of the popular American crime drama, Ray Donovan. Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma have jointly directed the show made under Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media. The project revolves around the life of a professional fixer for Bollywood and Mumbai's elite.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi hosts dinner for Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan at home; Trio celebrate Vikram success