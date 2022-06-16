Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi's introduction video gives goosebumps, makes you excited for Rana Daggubati starrer

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam is gearing up for grand release, June 17. Ahead of the big day, the makers teased fans with an introduction video of Sai Pallavi and it's making audiences super excited for the film. Titled, Birth of Vennela, the video shows a glimpse of how Sai Pallavi's character was born amid war and guns firing.

The last scene of Nivetha Pethuraju, who is seen in the naxalite role, naming Sai Pallavi as Vennela and the getting shot will surely give you goosebumps. Sharing the introduction video on social media, Rana wrote, "The First 4 Minutes of #VIRATAPARVAM #TheBirthofVennela out now."

Watch Sai Pallavi's video here:

Yesterday, the makers hosted the pre-release event of Virata Parvam and Sai Pallavi was introduced as 'Lady Powerstar.' The actress was overwhelmed by the title and fans went gaga watching the actress at the event. Videos of Sai Pallavi from the film are currently trending on social media.

However, on the other hand, Sai Pallavi has landed in controversy while promoting the film. She is being criticised by the netizens on social media for comparing Kashmiri Pandit's genocide to cow vigilantism.

This Venu Udugula's directorial follows an epic love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite Movement in Telangana during the 1990s. Virata Parvam shows Rana Daggubati as the protagonist Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya and Sai Pallavi essays the role of Vennela, an admirer smitten by the writings of the Naxalite activist.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Suresh Productions, the film stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles.