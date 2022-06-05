Virata Parvam Trailer OUT: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer is the story of honesty, love and adventure

The much-awaited trailer of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer periodic love and action drama, Virata Parvam is finally out and it looks every bit intriguing. Inspired from true events of the 1990s, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela.

Check out the trailer below: