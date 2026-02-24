VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's academic secrets out, from Arts, B.Com to big screen

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to enter wedlock on February 26, 2026. As the couple begins a new chapter in their lives, let’s take a look at their educational qualifications.

VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s educational qualifications

As per Asianet News, Vijay Deverakonda is a graduate. After completing his schooling at Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi, the Arjun Reddy actor enrolled at Hyderabad’s Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, where he earned a B.Com degree.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna completed her schooling at Coorg Public School in Kodagu. After finishing school, she graduated from Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce. Rashmika also holds a bachelor’s degree, but not in one major; she has a triple major in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature.

While both actors are well educated, Rashmika holds a slight edge with qualifications in three subjects. Now, both the actors are dominating the big screens with their films.

Wedding of VIROSH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot soon and were recently spotted arriving in Udaipur. The duo had apparently hosted a celebratory evening for their friends, with the wedding festivities set to begin shortly.

After years of dating rumors, Vijay and Rashmika made their relationship official through a post on their social media handles. The couple revealed their wedding title, “VIROSH,” expressing their love and gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika have been dating for several years. The couple is now set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, with a reception expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

Earlier, Vijay and Rashmika also shared a glimpse of their pre-wedding activities, where they were seen enjoying a cricket match.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026, marking their first film release as husband and wife.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year.

On the other hand, Rashmika is reportedly set to be part of AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. The upcoming film is also expected to feature Deepika Padukone as a co-lead, with rumors suggesting that Arjun may play multiple roles.

While an official update is awaited, online buzz indicates that a glimpse may be released on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the Icon Star’s 44th birthday.

