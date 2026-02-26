VIROSH Wedding: Did Rashmika Mandanna wear special saree gifted by Vijay Deverakonda’s mom for Kodava-style ceremony?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally entered wedlock on February 26, 2026, after dating privately for years. A Kodava-style ceremony is set to take place in the evening, honoring the bride’s family roots. Reports suggest that the actress will be wearing a special saree gifted by Vijay’s mother, Madhavi, for the ceremony.

Did Rashmika Mandanna wear special saree gifted by Vijay Deverakonda’s mom for the Kodava ceremony?

According to a report by News18, Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly gifted a special saree by her husband Vijay Deverakonda’s mother. While the official pictures from the Kodava ceremony have yet to be revealed, further details about the gift are still awaited.

Wedding of VIROSH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot after beginning their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Earlier, the duo hosted a celebratory evening for their friends and were seen walking hand in hand at their sangeet ceremony.

We at Pinkvilla learned that the duo tied the knot at 8 AM in a traditional Telugu ceremony, honoring the groom’s customs. As the wedding was limited to family members and close friends, celebrities such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath were reportedly part of the ceremonies in Udaipur.

Following tradition, Rashmika’s family formally welcomed Vijay and his family by presenting them with traditional offerings, including coconuts, betel leaves, fresh fruits, and the auspicious turmeric and kumkum.

As part of the wedding celebrations, the couple opted for an “Old World” charm for their first ceremony, following a “primal” theme.

Following the wedding, the duo is expected to host a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika first appeared together on the big screen in the film Geetha Govindam. Following the Parasuram directorial venture, the duo also starred together in Dear Comrade, during which relationship rumors about them were widespread.

