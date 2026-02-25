VIROSH Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to get married as per Telugu and Coorg traditions

The wedding of Virosh has taken social media by storm and right so. The two stars of the Indian film industry are getting into wedlock and everyone wants to know what’s happening in the intimate, high-profile celebrity wedding. Well, Pinkvilla has an exclusive scoop for you from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s union.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to have two wedding ceremonies

The festivities at the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur have commenced. Amid all the buzz, an insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding and a customary Coorg wedding. They will be beautifully blending cultures while celebrating their individual heritage.

Reports suggest that the Dear Comrade co-stars had a blast shaking a leg at their Sangeet ceremony. Apparently, several artists were flown in to ensure the celebration lacked no form of entertainment. This morning, a team of pandits was also seen arriving at the scenic location of Rajasthan to make sure the ceremonies happen as per traditions and in sync with the respective cultures of the celebrated couple.

A report by India Today suggested that at the Sangeet, Vijay’s mother presented her daughter-in-law with traditional heirloom bangles, symbolising acceptance, love, and family legacy. The couple is expected to partake in their traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, which is expected to happen today (February 25, 2026). To attend their union, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rahul Ravindran have reached Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirm their relationship

After keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple opened up about their impending wedding. On Sunday, they announced that “The Wedding of VIROSH” is happening on February 26, 2026.

In the note shared on their respective social media handles, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda penned, “Our Dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves— you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

