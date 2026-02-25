Inside Video of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Sangeet; Couple arrives hand-in-hand at venue decorated with their photos

The pre-wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kicked off with the couple letting their hair down at their Sangeet. Several inside visuals from the musical night have made it to social media, and we can’t get over how cute they look together. While they made a stunning appearance, hand-in-hand, the venue was beautifully decorated with their lovey-dovey pictures. Check them out!

Unseen glimpses from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Sangeet

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda matched their attire on the day they left Hyderabad to return from Udaipur as a married couple. The same day, they hosted the Virosh Premiere League, followed by water volleyball and a celebratory dinner. The next day (February 24, 2026), they hosted a Sangeet which was all sorts of magical.

A fan page of the couple dropped inside glimpses from their first pre-wedding event. A viral video shows the Dear Comrade co-stars arriving hand-in-hand at the venue. While Rashmika wore a stunning silver attire, Vijay complimented her in a black ensemble. During their performances, scores of firecrackers lit up the clear skies of Udaipur.

A second clip shows huge posters of Rashmika and Vijay’s cute pictures dotting the open venue of the luxurious ITC Mementos.

At the Sangeet, the mothers of the bride and groom also took to the stage to surprise them with their performance. In a clip, a female can be heard saying, “We dedicate this beautiful surprise to my darling Vijay and Rashmi. We love you.”

India Today recently reported that at the Sangeet, Vijay’s mother, Deverakonda Madhavi, gave a special gift to her daughter-in-law. An insider informed the publication, “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy.”

Earlier today, a team of pandits was papped in Udaipur, making their way to Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding. Soon after, filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Rahul Ravindran, along with actress Ashika Ranganath, were seen arriving at the airport. As per reports, the couple’s Mehendi and Haldi ceremony was hosted today.

As exclusively reported by us, the couple will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding and a customary Coorg wedding on February 26, 2026.

