VIROSH Wedding: Pandits arrive ahead of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding in Udaipur; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announced their union before heading to Udaipur to get married. As they inch towards February 26, 2026, the day of their wedding, everything is picking up. This morning (February 25, 2026), a team of priests landed in the scenic location where the intimate but grand wedding will take place.

Pandits arrive ahead of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

On February 23, 2026, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reached their wedding venue, the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur. Later, they hosted a celebratory dinner for their friends and family. The groom-to-be also enjoyed a game of water volleyball followed by a cricket match before the pre-wedding rituals began. To kick-start their pre-wedding festivities on a sacred note, a team of pandits has arrived.

Spilling details of the Dear Comrade co-stars’ wedding, India Today reported that the pre-wedding festivities would kick off with a daytime Mehendi ceremony. To keep the entertainment quotient high, several artists have been flown in. A Sangeet is also expected to be hosted the same night, giving the couple a chance to break a leg together.

According to reports, a Haldi ceremony is planned for today (February 25, 2026) at an outdoor area of the luxurious hotel. An insider close to the couple informed the publication that Vijay’s mother and Rashmika’s mother-in-law, Deverakonda Madhavi, will be presenting the bride with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony. Her heartfelt gesture symbolises acceptance, love, and family legacy.

While their traditional wedding ceremony would be kept under wraps with only friends and family in attendance, a handful of celebs close to the couple will be in attendance. Among them is Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has already reached the location.

National Award-winning screenwriter and actor, Rahul Ravindran, has also landed in Udaipur to witness the union of VIROSH. After their wedding on February 26, the couple will reportedly be hosting a lavish reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends on March 4, 2026.

