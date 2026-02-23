Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda arrive at Udaipur ahead of their marriage ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines for quite some time, sparking rumors about their relationship. Recently, the actors officially confirmed their marriage and called it the “Wedding of Virosh,” with the title serving as an amalgamation of their names.

Now, the couple has been spotted arriving in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for their wedding, looking absolutely stunning.

Wedding of Virosh: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrive together

In a recent papped moment, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted arriving in Udaipur. Although they exited the airport separately, they were seen wearing similar outfits. The couple twinned in grey blazers and pants, accentuated with white shirts and stylish belts.



After years of dating rumors, Vijay and Rashmika made their relationship official through a post on their social media handles. The couple expressed, “Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH.’ So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honor. We would like to call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH.’ Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and all our love.”

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika first appeared together on the big screen in the film Geetha Govindam. Following the Parasuram directorial, the duo also appeared together in Dear Comrade, during which relationship rumors about them were rampant. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, with a reception expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will appear together in the upcoming movie Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026, and will mark their first film release as husband and wife.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup, which is slated to hit the big screens in December this year. On the other hand, Rashmika is reportedly set to be part of AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee.

