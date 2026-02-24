VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna indulge in fun cricket match before tying the knot

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all geared up to enter wedlock on February 26, 2026. As the couple prepares to celebrate the culmination of their romance, the duo has now indulged in a fun-filled evening of cricket before the wedding festivities begin.

VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna enjoy an evening of cricket

Taking to his social media handle, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture featuring a tournament organized ahead of their wedding. The post showed them hosting a “Virosh Premier League,” complete with cheer flags, as part of the celebrations leading up to their marriage.

Here’s the post:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot soon and were recently spotted arriving in Udaipur. The duo had apparently hosted a celebratory night for their friends, with the wedding festivities set to begin soon.

After years of dating rumors, Vijay and Rashmika made their relationship official through a post on their social media handles. The couple revealed their wedding title, “VIROSH,” expressing their love and gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika have been dating for several years. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, with a reception expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026, marking their first film release as husband and wife.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year.

On the other hand, Rashmika is reportedly set to be part of AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. The upcoming film will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone as a co-lead, with rumors suggesting that Arjun might play multiple roles. While an official update is awaited, online buzz indicates that a glimpse may be released on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the Icon Star’s 44th birthday.

