VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to begin festivities with close friends and family on February 24?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are slated to enter wedlock on February 26, 2026. As the couple prepares to tie the knot, they are reportedly hosting a celebratory night for their close friends, while their family members are expected to join them on February 24, 2026.

Wedding of Virosh: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to host a celebratory night for close friends

According to a report by ETimes, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will host a celebratory night on February 23, 2026. Following the festivities, the couple’s parents will arrive in Udaipur the next day. Earlier, the bride-to-be and groom-to-be were spotted in color-coordinated outfits, opting for grey blazers paired with white shirts.

After years of dating rumors, Vijay and Rashmika made their relationship official through a post on their social media handles. The couple shared their wedding title as “VIROSH,” expressing their love and gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika first appeared together on the big screen in the film Geetha Govindam. Following the Parasuram directorial, the duo also starred together in Dear Comrade, during which time relationship rumors about them were widespread. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, with a reception expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026, marking their first film release as husband and wife.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has Rowdy Janardhana in his lineup, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December this year.

On the other hand, Rashmika is reportedly set to be part of AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee. The upcoming film will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone as a co-lead, with rumors suggesting that Arjun might play multiple roles. While an official update is awaited, online buzz indicates that a glimpse may be released on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the Icon Star’s 44th birthday.

