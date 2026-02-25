VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s sangeet dance to have a Geetha Govindam link? Find out

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are slated to enter wedlock on February 26, 2026. As they embark on a new chapter in their lives, reports suggest that the duo might hold their sangeet ceremony with a Geetha Govindam connection.

Wedding of VIROSH: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s sangeet to have Geetha Govindam link?

According to a report by Zoom, a source reportedly revealed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were keen on celebrating their romantic roots and had danced together to a song from the movie Geetha Govindam on February 24, 2026.

As per reports, the couple swayed to the tunes of Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale and Yenti Yenti from the film Geetha Govindam. The viral tracks, which were already widely celebrated and closely associated with the couple, seem to have once again become the center of attraction at their sangeet ceremony.

Interestingly, Geetha Govindam marked the first time the two actors worked together, and they went on to become a fan-favorite on-screen couple.

VIROSH Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot soon and were recently spotted arriving in Udaipur. The duo reportedly hosted a celebratory evening for their friends, with the wedding festivities set to begin shortly.

Recently, the priests for the wedding reportedly arrived at the venue. As only family members and close friends are attending the ceremony, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen arriving for the wedding celebrations.

Reportedly, Vijay’s mother is also passing on heirloom bangles to the actress for the wedding.

After years of dating rumors, Vijay and Rashmika made their relationship official through posts on their social media handles. The couple revealed their wedding hashtag, “VIROSH,” expressing their love and gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika have been dating for several years. Now, the couple is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, with a reception expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

