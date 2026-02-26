VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda ensures Rashmika Mandanna is happy, adds all her sweet favorites to menu

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married today! The couple, that has been rumored to be dating for many years now, finally tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family on February 26, 2026. With their marriage proceedings in full swing, little details of their celebrations are being shared online. A report from Filmfare has revealed that the Kingdom star prepared a special sweet surprise for his lady love.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding menu details revealed

The actor reportedly ensured that the wedding venue was full of his wife-to-be’s favorite delicacies. A known sweet tooth, Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding to Vijay Deverakonda would be filled with a big spread of desserts. As per the report, the following arrangements were made by the groom, "Rashmika, who is known to be a big fan of desserts, is in for a sweet surprise. Vijay Deverakonda has personally ensured that all her favourite desserts are part of the wedding menu, adding a thoughtful and romantic touch to the celebrations."

Previously, it was reported that the couple played a cricket match with specialized jerseys dedicated to Team Bride and Team Groom, where the latter seems to have won. The couple also seemingly played musical chairs and other such games at their wedding, keeping it fun and happening throughout the four days of celebration.

Following two wedding ceremonies according to the Telugu Hindu and Coorg traditions in Udaipur on Thursday, the couple will hold a private but grand reception back home in Hyderabad on March 4.

