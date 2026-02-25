VIROSH Wedding: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna treat media with lavish spread leading to their big day

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have decided to keep their wedding low-profile and a close-knit celebration. Hence, they have hired a foreign agency to take care of the security while they get hitched on February 26, 2026. But since many paparazzi and media professionals have reached Udaipur in the hope of capturing the couple with their lenses, the soon-to-be-weds have decided to offer them lunch and dinner for days leading up to their big day.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna host feats for the media

While Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are having a blast, hosting celebratory lunches, playing water volleyball, and enjoying the Virosh Premiere League, their security professionals are keeping a close eye, making sure the celebrity wedding remains under wraps. But since the media and paparazzi are present in Udaipur, hoping to get glimpses of their wedding, the couple decided to make them part of their celebrations.

Hence, from February 24, 2026, they hosted lunch and dinner for the shutterbugs. India Today quoted a source saying, “Given the tight security, they are not being allowed anywhere close to the venue, but Vijay and Rashmika wanted to acknowledge their presence and make them a part of the celebration. Starting February 24, they will provide lunch and dinner for the paps and media present for all three days.”

A media professional also revealed that the couple hosted them with a buffet meal on Tuesday at a nearby hotel around the wedding venue. The Dear Comrade co-stars also informed the media that the same arrangement had been done for them on Wednesday and Thursday (February 26, 2026).

Insiders reveal that a happening Sangeet event was hosted last night with the couple’s near and dear ones in attendance. At the event, Vijay’s mother, Deverakonda Madhavi, presented her daughter-in-law with traditional heirloom bangles symbolising acceptance, love, and family legacy.

Apparently, today (February 25, 2026), the couple will partake in their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. To kick-start the events on a sacred note, a team of pandits has already landed in Udaipur. It’s also reported that for their union, two separate ceremonies will be held on Thursday, February 26, honouring their cultural backgrounds. Currently, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran have reached Udaipur to attend the wedding of Virosh.

