Check out Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s auspicious muhurtam details of grand multi-cultural wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding on February 26, 2026, will be as extensive and grand as the actors’ filmography. While they’re enjoying the Sangeet, Mehend,i and Haldi events, the auspicious time at which the couple will tie the knot has been revealed. Read on to know more!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s muhurat time

An insider informed Hindustan Times that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s muhurtam is set for 8 AM on February 26, 2026. Which means, at this auspicious time, the couple will get into matrimony as per tradition. A source close to the couple exclusively informed us that the couple will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies.

The informed stated that a traditional Telugu wedding and a customary Coorg wedding will be hosted, beautifully blending cultures while celebrating their individual heritage. After getting into matrimony in the presence of their loved ones, the couple will reportedly host a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

As of now, celebs like Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath have arrived in Udaipur to be part of the couple’s big day. Earlier today (February 25, 2026), a team of pandits arrived at the venue to make sure the ceremonies take place as per traditions and customs. Some inside visuals from the couple’s Sangeet from last night also made it to the gram.

While they made a grand entry, hand-in-hand, their moms also delivered a surprise performance. The open-air venue was beautifully decked up with huge posters of the couple’s love-smitten images. Minutes ago, Virosh took to their Instagram Stories and dropped glimpses of their flower Haldi function.

According to India Today, Vijay's mom gave a special gift to her daughter-in-law. An insider informed the publication, “In a heartfelt gesture, Vijay’s mother will present Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love, and family legacy.” In a sweet gesture towards the media and paparazzi, the couple will be providing lunch and dinner to them for being present on the spot during their wedding.

