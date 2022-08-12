Viruman Movie Review: A routine village drama starring Karthi; Aditi Shankar makes a confident debut

Title: Viruman

Cast: Karthi, Aidit Shankar, Prakash Raj

Director: Muthiah

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Set in the backdrop of Madhurai, Viruman has Karthi playing a man who works for local decors and is always busy with events in the village. His relationship with his father Muthupandi (Prakash Raj) is disturbed and they never seem fine with each other. This happened post death of Karthi’s mother. There are quite a lot of reasons for this rift and issues in the village are topping to the cake. On the other side, he falls in love with Thaenu (Aditi Shankar) and the arrival of this girl brings a lot of challenges and changes to Viruman’s life. Now, will he win the love of his father back and the girl as well? That forms the crux of the story.

This film is nothing different from the routine and boring films that have come with the same backdrop. Unfortunately, most of Tamil films set in a village backdrop have some rift between the hero and his family, but he is always the macho of the town and is ready to do anything for the village and his family. The only difference here is that Muthaiah stuck to the basics and presented the film in his manner. Soori’s comedy also cannot save the film though he has done a good job.

Coming to the performances, Karthi has done an amazing job. Karthi too has been part of such films made on the same backdrop and his energy in these films is very high. He nailed the fight sequences and is a delight to watch on the screen. This film marks the debut of Aditi Shankar and she has given her best. The character is definitely not a glamourous one and she fits well in the role of a rural lady.

Prakash Raj in an entirely evil role has carried out his part well, and the film gets good supporting characters from Rajkiran, Singam Puli, Soori and the others. The film’s cinematography and music are decent, with Yuvan’s music helping it through with fine BGM and likeable songs.

Not all the portions in this film work. Some are sensible and some are not. Well, it is better not to find logic all the time. There are a lot of scenes in this film that are hard to get connected. But the main agenda here is to show that Viruman is the best man of the village and he’s working hard but staying away from his father for killing mother.

Director Muthaiah has made a good comeback with this film. But it would have been better if he tried something new and different instead of sticking to his comfort zone. He worked in his tried and tested zone without taking a risk and it worked only in bits and pieces.

Songs, BGM, and camera work are assets to the film. Producers Suriya and Jyothika left no stone unturned when it comes to production values. Every frame looks rich.

On the whole, Viruman is a film that entertains you in bits and pieces but comes with a plot that is predictable even from a mile away.

Also Read| Macherla Niyojakavargam Movie Review: Ruined premise, tasteless narration fail this Nithiin starrer

Check out the film's trailer below: