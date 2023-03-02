Virupaksha Teaser: Sai Dharam Tej's rural mystic thriller about unnatural deaths looks solid

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film Virupaksha has caught a fair amount of buzz in the last few days. It is a mystic thriller directed by Karthik Dantu. Today, the teaser of the film has been released and it promises a chilling mystic thriller. The actor manages to keep audiences hooked to the screen with his performance.

The teaser shows glimpses of mystic powers, unnatural deaths, black magic, and more. Sai Dharam Tej plays the characters who try to unfold the mysterious deaths in a village. According to the main dialogue in the teaser, his fight is the unknown. The more than 1-minute video looks intriguing and thrilling.

Watch Sai Dharam Tej starrer Virupaksha teaser here:

About Virupaksha

The teaser was scheduled to release on Wednesday itself but got postponed due to an unforeseen reason. The makers took to Twitter and announced that the teaser has been postponed due to the untimely death of Sai Dharam Tej's Fans Association President Ravuri Pandu. The actor also offered his respects to the fan on social media.

Virupaksha is the first pan Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Samyukta Menon of Sir fame is the female lead.

Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, B. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Ajay and Brahmaji, and others in important roles. More details of the film are expected to be announced soon.



Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan's project

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej has teamed up with his uncle Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming multi-starrer film, tentatively titled PSKSDT. The yet-to-be-titled film is the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. The film is directed by actor-director, Samuthirakani, who is remaking his Tamil film ‘Vinodaya Sitham’ in Telugu. People Media Factory is producing the film. Apart from them, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier also star in the film. Trivikram is the writer of the film, while Thaman is in charge of the music.

Sai Dharam Tej also took to his Instagram to share his excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan. He calls his uncle a 'guru and idol'. The young actor is super excited as much as his fans to work on one of the most awaited films in his career. The shoot has commenced and is progressing at a brisk pace.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RRR star Ram Charan reveals his favourite 5 Telugu and English movies; Check out