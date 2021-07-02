Vishal 31: Mollywood actor Baburaj to play the main antagonist in the Saravanan directorial?

It is being said that the first schedule of Vishal 31 could be wrapped up by July end.

One is unlikely to be unaware of Vishal, who is a leading actor in the Tamil film industry. Newcomer director DP Saravanan is directing his 31st film which is being referred to as Vishal 31. Young actress Dimple Hayathi stars opposite Vishal in the film. Vishal's close friends Ramana and Nanda also play principle roles in the film. Kavin Raj is the cinematographer for the film. Music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vishal is producing the film through his own production company, Vishal Film Factory. The first phase of the movie is being shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

It is being said that popular Malayalam actor Baburaj has been signed on to play the villain in Vishal 31. Baburaj has acted in more than a hundred films in Malayalam. He is also not an alien face for the Tamil audiences having already rubbed shoulders with Ajith in Jana and with Vikram in Sketch. Yogi Babu also plays a key character in Vishal 31. It is being said that the first schedule of Vishal 31 could be wrapped up by July end.

Vishal was last seen on screens in Chakra that had released in theaters on February 19. Directed by newcomer Anandan, the film also starred Shraddha Srinath, Regina Cassandra, Robo Shankar, Manobala, Srushti Dhange and KR Vijaya in the lead roles. Vishal also has Enemy in his kitty. Arya plays a parallel role in the film. It is expected that the teaser of the much-anticipated flick will be released soon.

