Vishal 33: Adhik Ravichandran and actor Vishal Krishna team up for a Pan India project

Kollywood star Vishal has teamed up with director Adhik Ravichandran for a big-budget Pan India project. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, "All set to reunite for a Big budget PAN INDIAN film to be written & directed by @Adhikravi & produced by @vinod_offl." Vinod Kumar, who backed Vishal and Arya's last film Enemy will be bankrolling this project.

Meanwhile, Adhik is busy with the post-production works of Bagheera starring Prabhudheva in the lead role. Meanwhile, after the blockbuster release of Enemy, Vishal is busy with the shooting of the 32nd film. The title of Vishal 32, directed by debutant A Vinoth Kumar has been titled Lathi. The upcoming film has music composed by Sam CS, while the cinematography has been handled by Balasubramaniem.

