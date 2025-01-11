Vishal addresses his recent trembles onstage during premiere shows of Madha Gaja Raja; says, 'I don't have any...’

Vishal is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie Madha Gaja Raja, hitting the big screens on January 12, 2025. As the makers held a premiere show for the movie on January 11, 2025, Vishal was seen talking about his health and the obstacles he faces in cinema, turning emotional.

In his speech during the film’s interval, the actor addressed the audience and said, “My father’s resilience is what gives me my strength. This helps me face any obstacles I am dealing with in my life. Now, why I am saying this is because, people are claiming I’m inefficient at work, disappearing from films for 3-6 months.”

Shaking his hands on purpose, the actor continued, “See, like this, my trembles were never an act put up by me. I don’t have any issues now. Everything is fine and I hope you enjoy the film.”

Concluding his speech, the actor added that he is grateful to the audience for their love. He affirmed that till the day he dies, he will never forget the affection everyone has showered upon him.

Vishal’s emotional words during his speech come after he was seen trembling onstage during the pre-release event of Madha Gaja Raja. The actor had apparently been suffering from a high fever which had caused him difficulties while speaking.

Moving ahead, Vishal is set to appear in the film Madha Gaja Raja which is releasing in theaters after a span of 12 years. The film which was initially slated to release for Pongal 2013 but remained unreleased for years.

Advertisement

The film directed by Sundar C is an action comedy entertainer featuring Vishal in the lead role. The movie showcases an ensemble cast of actors like Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Santhanam, Sonu Sood, Manivannan, Subbaraju, Nithin Sathya, and many more in prominent parts.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna shares update after injuring herself at gym; 'hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera'