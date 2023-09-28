Vishal alleges paying BRIBE of Rs 6.5 lacs for Mark Antony Hindi censor: 'Corruption being shown...'

Mark Antony, the recent Tamil release featuring Vishal and SJ Suryah, has been winning over the audience and continuing its successful run at the box office. The makers were planning to release the Hindi-dubbed version of the film as well. Even though all was going well for the film, Vishal has come forward and alleged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for demanding a bribe of Rs 6.5 lacs for Mark Antony Hindi censor.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Vishal shared a video explaining the issue and also wrote a long statement addressing the matter. His post reads, ‘#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate.’

The actor further added, ‘Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB’

Check out the video of Vishal addressing the issue here:

