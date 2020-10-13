Vishal and Arya to join hands again for a multi starrer directed by Nota director Anand Shankar

Anand Shankar, who shot to his fame after films like Iru Mugan and Nota will be directing the film. He also revealed that the makers will officially announce the cast and crew soon.

In what looks like an unexpected piece of news, Kollywood actor Vishal and Arya are all set to join hands yet again for a multi-starrer directed by Nota famed director Anand Shankar. The director took to his Twitter space and revealed the news, while saying that the film will be a multi-starrer. He added that the official list of cast and crew will also be announced soon by the makers.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “As we get back to work.. I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer. @vinod_offl #VINOD10 @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl #CastingCoup soon...” As soon as the news came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how happy they were to see the collaboration.

See his Tweet here:

As we get back to work.. I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4 Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer @vinod_offl #VINOD10 @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl #CastingCoup soon... — Anand Shankar (@anandshank) October 13, 2020

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends in the industry, have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Meanwhile, Vishal has two films in his kitty including Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. It was reported that the film Chakra will get a direct release on OTT platforms. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his kitty including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpatta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

