  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vishal and Arya to join hands again for a multi starrer directed by Nota director Anand Shankar

Anand Shankar, who shot to his fame after films like Iru Mugan and Nota will be directing the film. He also revealed that the makers will officially announce the cast and crew soon.
19204 reads Mumbai
Vishal and Arya to join hands again for a multi starrer directed by Nota director Anand ShankarVishal and Arya to join hands again for a multi starrer directed by Nota director Anand Shankar
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what looks like an unexpected piece of news, Kollywood actor Vishal and Arya are all set to join hands yet again for a multi-starrer directed by Nota famed director Anand Shankar. The director took to his Twitter space and revealed the news, while saying that the film will be a multi-starrer. He added that the official list of cast and crew will also be announced soon by the makers.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “As we get back to work.. I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer. @vinod_offl #VINOD10 @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl #CastingCoup soon...” As soon as the news came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how happy they were to see the collaboration.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan to Vijay Deverakonda: 5 South celebs and their stylish gym looks

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends in the industry, have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Meanwhile, Vishal has two films in his kitty including Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. It was reported that the film Chakra will get a direct release on OTT platforms. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his kitty including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpatta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
PICS: Arya poses with Vishal and Shaam as they all flaunt their muscles after intense workout sessions
THROWBACK: When Vishal, Arya, Jayam Ravi, Jiiva and others posed for a star studded picture post Eid lunch
Vishal’s Chakra: Madras High Court quashes stay order for the film’s release on OTT platform
OTT release of Vishal’s Chakra: Madras HC sends notice to the Thupparivaalan 2 actor
Yash goes on a farm getaway with family and gets along with farm animals; See post
Vishal shares a post comparing Kangana Ranaut to Bhagat Singh; Says 'hats off to your guts'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement