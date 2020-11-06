Vishal and Arya’s next with Anand Shankar: Makers wrap up the first schedule in Hyderabad

Vishal revealed the news on his Twitter space and shared some photos from the Hyderabad sets along with the rest of the cast and crew.

A while ago, it was announced that Vishal and Arya are joining hands yet again for a film directed by Anand Shankar. Now, Vishal took to social media to share some photos and revealed that they have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film in Hyderabad. In the photos, Vishal can be seen having a gala time with the rest of the cast and crew members. However, Arya was not seen in the photo. It is assumed that he will join the set in the next schedule.

While the actors’ roles are not yet revealed officially, it is being reported that the film will have Arya as the main antagonist. However, we have to wait for the makers to officially announce the news to know for sure if Arya will be seen as the main antagonist. Sharing the photos from Hyderabad sets, Vishal wrote, “Happy to reveal that #Vishal30 & #ARYA32's 1st Schedule is completed successfully in Hyderabad. GB”.

See the photos here:

Vishal and Arya have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Meanwhile, Vishal has two other films in his pipeline namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. It was reported that the film Chakra will get a direct release on OTT platforms. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his kitty including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpetta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

Credits :Twitter

