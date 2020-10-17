Vishal and Arya’s upcoming flick: Makers roll out the shooting process; To announce other cast members soon

The film's shooting was started in Hyderabad Ramoji Fil CIty with an official pooja. The makers stated that they will announce the official list of cast and crew soon.

A couple of days back, it was announced that Kollywood actor Vishal and Arya are all set to join hands for an upcoming Tamil film directed by Nota filmmaker Anand Shankar. Now, it has been revealed by the makers that they have rolled out the film’s shooting process in Hyderabad. However, we don’t know if Arya and Vishal have joined the sets already. The news was announced by the makers in Twitter and it was also revealed that they will announce the other cast and crew members soon.

It was revealed by the makers that the first schedule was started in Hyderabad’ Ramoji Film City with a formal Pooja. “The film will release in multiple languages and will be produced by our production company's 9th film and fourth in Tamil. The shoot of the film will start today with a Pooja at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Exciting details about the technical crew and artists will be released soon,” mentioned the production company in their official statement.

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends in the industry, have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Meanwhile, Vishal has two films in his kitty including Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. It was reported that the film Chakra will get a direct release on OTT platforms. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his kitty including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpatta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

