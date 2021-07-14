  1. Home
Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy wraps up the entire shoot; Former shares PHOTOS & VIDEOS from the sets

Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy, which is one of the most awaited movies, has wrapped up the entire shoot yesterday. Team shares happy photos and a video post pack up.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 10:10 pm
Vishal and Arya starrer starrer Enemy wraps up shoot Vishal and Arya starrer starrer Enemy wraps up the entire shoot; Former shares PHOTOS & VIDEOS from the sets
Vishal is one of the most talented and established actors of Tamil Cinema and Arya is one of the finest actors of Kollywood. These two actors will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming Tamil film titled Enemy, which is one of the most anticipated movies in Kollywood. This movie is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar, who also directed the Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA (2018.) After the second wave Coronavirus lockdown, the team resumed shooting and now they have wrapped up the entire schedule.

In the latest update, Vishal took to social media and shared photos and a video as the team enemy wrapped the entire shoot of the film. The team of Enemy can be seen posing for photos in all smiles along with Vishal. However, Arya was not visible in any of the pictures. The teaser of Enemy will soon be released.

Vishal and Arya will be playing enemies in the movie. They both previously shared screen space in the movie Avan Ivan (2011) which was critically acclaimed for their impeccable performances. Enemy also features Prakash Raj, Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. Music is composed by S Thaman.

Apart from this, Vishal is also filming for the movie Vishal31 directed by Thu Pa Saravanan.  Vishal is directing and acting in the movie Thupparivaalan 2, a sequel to his 2017 detective thriller Thupparivaalan. Meanwhile Arya is awaiting the release of his period drama movie Sarpatta Parambarai, which will be released on 22nd of July.

Credits :Vishal Twitter

