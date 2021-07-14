Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy wraps up the entire shoot; Former shares PHOTOS & VIDEOS from the sets
Vishal is one of the most talented and established actors of Tamil Cinema and Arya is one of the finest actors of Kollywood. These two actors will be sharing the screen space in the upcoming Tamil film titled Enemy, which is one of the most anticipated movies in Kollywood. This movie is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar, who also directed the Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA (2018.) After the second wave Coronavirus lockdown, the team resumed shooting and now they have wrapped up the entire schedule.
In the latest update, Vishal took to social media and shared photos and a video as the team enemy wrapped the entire shoot of the film. The team of Enemy can be seen posing for photos in all smiles along with Vishal. However, Arya was not visible in any of the pictures. The teaser of Enemy will soon be released.
It’s a wrap for #Enemy shoot,all set 4 Teaser soon,so damn happy & elated 2 hv worked wit a lovely team
Tnx to @anandshank,@RDRajasekar,@MusicThaman,cast,crew,Tnx 2 producer @vinod_offl 4 making this lovely project
Love U @arya_offl so happy we are again in a fab film together pic.twitter.com/yXTqCWzIcS
— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 12, 2021
It’s a wrap for the #Enemy
Teaser Coming Soon !https://t.co/dopkIy2pIE@VishalKOfficial @arya_offl@anandshank @MusicThaman @RDRajasekar @vinod_offl @mirnaliniravi @stuntravivarma@RIAZtheboss @baraju_SuperHit
— Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) July 13, 2021
Vishal and Arya will be playing enemies in the movie. They both previously shared screen space in the movie Avan Ivan (2011) which was critically acclaimed for their impeccable performances. Enemy also features Prakash Raj, Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. Music is composed by S Thaman.
Apart from this, Vishal is also filming for the movie Vishal31 directed by Thu Pa Saravanan. Vishal is directing and acting in the movie Thupparivaalan 2, a sequel to his 2017 detective thriller Thupparivaalan. Meanwhile Arya is awaiting the release of his period drama movie Sarpatta Parambarai, which will be released on 22nd of July.