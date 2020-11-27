Vishal and Arya's upcoming action thriller with Anand Shankar is titled Enemy

Arya will be playing the lead antagonist in Enemy that also features Vishal. It has been helmed by Anand Shankar.

It was reported a long time ago that Vishal and Arya have collaborated on a new project after a hiatus of almost nine years. The movie helmed by Anand Shankar has been making headlines ever since its inception. A few days ago, Vishal also gave a glimpse of the BTS pictures from the sets as they completed the first shooting schedule in Hyderabad. While the work was going in full progress, curious movie buffs were eager to know its title.

Now, Vishal has finally taken to Twitter and announced the title of the much-anticipated action thriller which is Enemy. The South star has also shared an intriguing poster of the movie along with his tweet. He further writes, “It's final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my "ENEMY".We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. gonna be good. GB.” For the unversed, Arya plays the lead antagonist in the Tamil drama.

Check out the tweet below:

Moreover, Mirnalini Ravi will reportedly play the female lead in Enemy. Apart from that, Prakash Raj will also play a significant role in the same. Moreover, the action-thriller also marks Anand Shankar’s fourth directorial project. Arya, on the other hand, is also busy with yet another project of his which is Salpetta. He has also been shooting for this movie that is said to be based on boxing. For the unversed, he has undergone a major physical transformation for the same. Meanwhile, Vishal is awaiting the release of his movie Chakra co-starring Shraddha Srinath.

Also Read: Vishal and Arya’s next with Anand Shankar: Makers wrap up the first schedule in Hyderabad

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vishal Twitter

Share your comment ×