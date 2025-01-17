Vishal announces his lineup: Collab with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Thupparivaalan 2, and a film with Ajay Gnanamuthu

Vishal was recently seen at a Thanksgiving event following the success of his movie Madha Gaja Raja. During the event, the actor revealed his upcoming movie ventures, which include an exciting collaboration with the Kaakha Kaakha director.

In his interaction at the event, Vishal confirmed that he would be collaborating with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the first time. Besides this collaboration, the actor also confirmed that he will appear in Thupparivaalan 2 and has a project lined up with Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Interestingly, Vishal and Gautham Menon had previously acted together in the 2024 film Rathnam, directed by Hari. The action-drama featured Vishal in the lead role, with Gautham Menon playing a supporting character.

Moreover, with a project with Ajay Gnanamuthu also in the pipeline, Vishal will also be seen in Thupparivaalan 2, which is being directed by the actor himself. The movie is a sequel to his 2017 film Thupparivaalan, which was originally directed by Mysskin. However, due to a fallout between the actor and the director, Mysskin was replaced. Although the film faced delays, production was revived in 2024, but it is still expected to face further delays.

Coming to the actor's current movie, Vishal was recently seen in Madha Gaja Raja . The film, directed by Sundar C, is an action-comedy venture that faced a delayed release of 12 years. However, the movie was finally released on January 12, 2025, and is running successfully in theaters.

The movie tells the story of childhood friends who reunite for a wedding. Initially, everything seems fine, but they soon find themselves confronting a major conflict with tensions arising in their personal lives. Apart from Vishal, the movie also features actors like Santhanam, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, director Gautham Vasudev Menon is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty. The mystery thriller is slated to hit screens on January 23, 2025.

