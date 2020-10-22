Vishal & Arya’s next with Anand Shankar: Makers start the shooting; Thupparivaalan star joins the sets

Vishal took to his Twitter space and shared a video, revealing that he has joined the sets of his upcoming film with director Anand Shankar.

A while ago, it was announced that Vishal and Arya are joining hands yet again for a film directed by Anand Shankar. Now, Vishal and the makers of the yet to be titled project have taken to social media to share a video, and revealed that they have started the shooting process and that Vishal has joined the sets. Sharing the video, it was revealed by the makers that they were taking the pandemic protocols seriously by following all the COVID 19 norms.

Vishal wrote, “here we go happy 2 join the sets of #Vishal30 & #Arya32 dir by @anandshank music by @MusicThaman & prod by @vinod_offl, #Newfilm, #Newcrew, #NewLook. Day 1 rolling successfully strtd.” Fans, who were waiting for an update from the makers about the film, took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to hear the news. However, the makers have not yet revealed, when would Arya join the sets.

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends in the industry, have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Other than this yet to be titled film, Vishal has two films in his pipeline namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. It was reported that the film Chakra will get a direct release on OTT platforms. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his kitty including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpetta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

