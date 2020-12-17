Vishal & Arya’s next: Makers of the Anand Shankar directorial REVEAL first look of the former; See post

Directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy has Arya and Vishal as the lead actors. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

A while ago, it was announced that Vishal and Arya are joining hands yet again for a film directed by Anand Shankar. Now, Vishal and the makers of the yet to be titled project have taken to social media and revealed the first look of Vishal for the film. In the monochrome poster, Vishal can be seen in a vigorous and ruthless avatar, while holding on to what looks like a gun. Last month, it was also revealed by the makers that they started the shooting process.

Sharing the poster, Vishal wrote, Dear enemy @arya_offl. U r no longer my best friend. Wait till u face the 1st punch on 22nd. Am gonna make sure u r my worst enemy. Lol”. Well, it looks like yet another surprise is on the cards for the movie buffs. Fans, who were waiting for an update from the makers about the film, took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to see the poster. However, the makers have not yet revealed, when would Arya join the sets.

See the post here:

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers RELEASE Telugu teaser of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

Vishal and Arya, who are known to be best friends in the industry, have already worked together in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Other than this yet to be titled film, Vishal has two films in his pipeline namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Chakra. On the other hand, Arya has three films in his kitty including Sundar C’s Aranmanai, Pa Ranjith’s Salpetta and Teddy. It was reported that Teddy will get a direct release on OTT platforms.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×