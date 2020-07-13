Vishal to bring back Mysskin onboard as director for Thupparivaalan 2?

The infamous controversy between actor Vishal and director Mysskin hit the Kollywood industry in the month of February. They both had a fall off during the shooting of Thupparivaalan 2, with both of them making open allegations against each other during interviews and public appearances. Later, director Mysskin was sidelined from the film. Now, a new report has come up stating that Vishal is trying to bring back Mysskin onboard as director.

Apparently, Vishal opinioned that the film would take a better shape if Mysskin joined as director. For the unversed, Thupparivaalan 2 was directed by Mysskin in the beginning. Later, the director went off-board and actor Vishal, who is producing the film under his home banner Vishal Film Factory toom over as the director. While Vishal stated that Mysskin had demanded Rs 40 crore more to finish the film, Mysskin’s statements mentioned that the actor had never treated him respectfully, due to which he himself came out of the film.

Vishal will also be seen as the lead actor in the film. The film will also have actors Prasanna, Lovely Singh, Nassar, Gautami, and Rahman in key roles. Thuppariaalan 2 is the sequel to the super hit movie Thupparivaalan, which was about unraveling mysterious murders. Vishal played the role of a detective agent. It is to be noted that the sequel’s first look poster was released by Vishal, which did not have the name of director Mysskin in it. The director, in his recent interview, said that he misses Vishal.