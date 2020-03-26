Vishal to collaborate with Marudhu director Muthaiah yet again? Find out

Actor Vishal, who will be next seen in detective drama Thupparivaalan 2, will be joining hands with Muthaiah for his next film.

Director M Muthaiah, who is known for making films based on caste discriminations, is all set to collaborate with Vishal yet again. The actor-director duo had already worked on Marudhu, which had a decent run in theaters. According to a report in Galatta Media, they are currently holding talks to join hands for Vishal’s next film after Thupparivaalan 2. For the unversed, Muthaiah's films were mostly rural drama, with a pinch of caste discrimination in them.

His directorial debut was Kutti Pulli, which had critically acclaimed actor/director Sasikumar in the lead role. He then teamed up with Karthi for Komban, in which Lakshmi Menon played the female lead. It was reported that the film was based on the director’s own life experience. After Komban, he joined hands with Vishal to make Marudhu featuring Sri Divya as the female lead. If reports are anything to go by, the duo is all set to deliver yet another super hit movie.

Meanwhile, Vishal will be seen next in Thupparivaalan 2. The film made the headlines recently after Vishal replaced director Mysskin to helm the remaining portions. Produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory, Thupparivaalan 2 also has Prasanna in a key role. The film is the sequel to Thupparivaalan, which again saw Vishal and Prasanna in the lead roles, directed by Mysskin. Thupparivaalan was about the story of a detective, Kaniyan Poongundran, who is known for solving mysterious crimes.

