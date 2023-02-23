Vishal escapes death on sets of Mark Antony as the vehicle loses control; Video goes viral
The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video, which is currently going viral on social media.
Vishal is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mark Antony. The actor had almost death experience on the sets after a vehicle lost control. The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video, which is currently going viral on social media.
Vishal had to drop to the ground as the vehicle would enter the sets but the truck couldn’t come to a standstill. While it managed to steer away from Vishal, it appeared to have rammed into a wall on sets. Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, “Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB."
The production house behind the film, Vishal Film House, tweeted the video and assured that there were no injuries on the sets. “Scary & Shocking !! #MarkAntony shooting spot video. Due to some technical issue, an accident happened but luckily no one injured. @VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by few inches & seconds. All are safe & shooting will resume soon !!" the tweet read.
The antagonist SJ Suryah was also present at the accident spot, and he wrote "Really really thx to god noolizhaiil Uire thappinom…. Accidentally, instead of taking the straight route, lorry went a little diagonal and an accident happened, if it would have come straight we both wouldn’t have been tweeting now "Yah great thx to GOD we all got escaped" to express his thanks for the god on escaping from the scary accident.
The movie is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and will feature Vishal, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya and S. J. Suryah as lead characters. Other popular actor who was roped in for Mark Antony is Sunil.
