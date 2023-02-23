Vishal escapes death on sets of Mark Antony as the vehicle loses control; Video goes viral

Vishal is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mark Antony. The actor had almost death experience on the sets after a vehicle lost control. The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum actor took to Twitter and shared a video, which is currently going viral on social media.

Vishal had to drop to the ground as the vehicle would enter the sets but the truck couldn’t come to a standstill. While it managed to steer away from Vishal, it appeared to have rammed into a wall on sets. Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, “Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB."