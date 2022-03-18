Vishal fed more than 200 elderly people on Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary

Yesterday was Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary and his fellow actor and friend, Vishal commemorated the occasion by serving food to more than 200 elderly people across various old age shelters in and around Chennai. What better way to honor the legacy of the Power Star.

The Veeramae Vaagai Soodum star also Tweeted a heartfelt note remembering Puneeth Rajkumar. Vishal shared some throwback pictures with the James actor and wrote, "Happy bday dearest brother @PuneethRajkumar. Though u r not amidst us, ur thoughts, ur precious smile n ur aura is still lingering in our hearts. V do miss u everyday. My best wishes fr ur film James. We will always continue to shower our love, affection & respect to u fr ever. GB."

Check out the video below:

Many other members from the South film fraternity including KGF actor Yash, Superstar Mohanlal, Varun Tej and Meghana Raj Sarja also shared heartfelt posts for the late star.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last outing, James also reached theatres yesterday. The fans of the Power Star rushed to the ticket counters to witness the very last silver screen appearance of the legend. Supporters feel James has managed to do justice to the fans and presented the star in a completely new avatar. The actor is seen playing the role of Santosh Kumar, a simple man who runs a security agency. He is given the duty to take care of a family that owns a drug cartel.



The movie has been helmed by Chetan Kumar and backed by Kishore Pathikonda. It stars Priya Anand as the female lead along with Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra in special roles.

Also Read: Samantha's Friday mood is all about being a lazy lad with her furry babies Hash & Sasha; PIC