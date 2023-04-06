Vishal Film Factory to face temporary ban for theatre and OTT releases?

Vishal has been going through a rough phase with some legal battles for some time now. He is one of the few stars with his own production company, called Vishal Film Factory. The films he produces generally have him in the lead roles over the years. However, he has been in some trouble in the past with a lack of funds, leading to him borrowing money from financier Anbu Chezhiyan of Gopuram Films to complete his commitments. This led to some issues within the industry that gave way to a year-long legal battle that is still going on, involving Vishal and the famous production house Lyca, to whom Vishal owes some payments.

Vishal's films to have a temporary ban in theatre and OTT releases

The whole thing went downhill when Vishal was unable to return payments to Anbu Chezhiyan, Lyca took up the payments for his film 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' which was released last year. Defaulting payments from Vishal led to Lyca filing an injunction asking the Madras High Court asking to stop the release of the movie till the loan was paid back in full. However, the case has been going on for some time now and finally, the court has come out with a verdict asking Vishal to pay an assured amount of Rs.15 crore as a permanent deposit in the bank, in the name of Chief Registrar of the High Court and to submit the property details. Vishal appealed against the judgment but the two-judge bench ruled in favour of the earlier judgment. Meantime the court has issued a ban on any Vishal films from releasing in theatres or OTT platforms till the time he pays the required amount in full against the Chief Registrar of the High Court security deposit.

Future projects in trouble

Vishal was last seen in the cop drama Laththi that did average business at the box office. He is currently shooting for Mark Anthony. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Bagheera fame, features Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, and S. J. Suryah in the lead. The film will land in trouble till the next court hearing. He is also busy with the works of the sequel Thupparivaalan 2, which he will be directing as well acting in due to creative differences with the original director Mysskin. The film will also mark Vishal’s directorial debut and the film has also been stalled for the time being due to financial issues.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara to join hands with Raja Rani Co-star Jai for her next