Vishal gets emotional and promises to take care of education of late Puneeth Rajkumar's 1800 students

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The Power Star's sudden demise has left everyone in shock. Recently, Tamil actor Vishal, at the promotional event of his film Enemy, promised to take care of 1800 students who were getting free education from Puneeth Rajkumar.

"Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a good actor, but a good friend as well. I haven’t seen such a down to earth superstar like him. He was doing a lot of social activities and I promise to take care of 1800 students who are getting free education from Puneeth Rajkumar from next year," said Vishal at the event. He also added saying they were not sure whether to host the event due to Puneeth Rajkumar's demise.

On learning about Puneeth's demise, Vishal took to Twitter and expressed his grief. He wrote, "I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away & is no more...May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times. It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry & a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend."

Fondly referred to as 'Appu', Puneeth is one in a billion. He has donated generously to charities and foundations.

