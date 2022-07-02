Vishal gives fitspiration with his toned physique as he gears up for final action schedule of Laththi; PIC

Tamil actor Vishal's next Laththi is one of the most anticipated movies in Kollywood. The film has been making buzz ever since inception and today the actor proved the noise is being made for the right reasons as she gave glimpse of his intense look for the film. The actor shared a pic flaunting his toned body as he geared for the final schedule of Laththi. Clad in black vest, he looks super pumped up to finish off the last action schedule, which is said to be the highlight of the film.

Vishal took to Twitter and shared a pic flauntung his toned and after an intense early morning work out as he geared up for the shoot of Laththi. Vishal has reportedly lost a few kilos to sport a fit look for Laththi as he plays a cop, and it's going to be a strong and powerful film. The project is expected to have some high-octane stunt sequences which have been choreographed by the celebrated stunt master Peter Hein.

Sharing the pic, which is currently going viral, Vishal wrote, Rise and grind . My early morning workout sessions at 5.30 am. Gearing up for the last fight sequence schedule of #Laththi.#NoSubstituteForHardWork#StayHealthy #StayFit#NoPainNoGain."

Filmmaker A Vinodkumar is directing Vishal in the role of a cop for his latest venture. The film also stars Sunaina as the leading lady, along with veteran star Prabhu in a crucial role. This upcoming action-drama is being financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, the story for which has been penned by writer Pon Parthiban. Sam CS has provided the melody for the project and M Balasubramaniem is responsible for the cinematography.

The post-production work for the Pan-Indian film has been happening simultaneously, and the film might hit big screens in August.

Also Read: Arya's next to be helmed by Komban fame director Muthaiah? Find out