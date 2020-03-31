Vishal to join hands with Sundar C for his next? Find out

Actor Vishal, who will be seen in Thupparivaalan 2, will be joining hands with director Sundar C for his next film.

Vishal and director Sundar C have teamed up for three movies in the past. Now, the actor is all set to make a fresh collaboration with the Aranmanai director, if reports are anything to go by. After the works of Aranmanai is wrapped up, the duo will have a formal meeting about the script and other things and finalise their movie, says a media report. If this turns out to be true, this film will be one of the most expected ones.

Earlier, the duo has worked together in three movies namely Ambala, Madha Gaja Raja and Action. While the first two films shined bright at the box office, Action was not received well. Vishal will be next seen in Thupparivaalan 2, which will also mark his directorial debut. After Mysskin finished directing major portions of the film, he was sidelined from the film by Vishal citing that he demanded more money to finish it. The film is bankrolled by Vishal Film Factory.

Meanwhile, Sundar C is currently busy with the shooting of Aranmanai 3. The film has Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, and Raashi Khanna as female leads while Arya will be the lead actor. Recently, the makers wrapped up a 25-day-schedule in Rajkot, where the film was shot in a palace. The first installment of Aranmanai had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi with Vinay being the male lead whereas the second part saw Trisha, Hansika, and Poonam Bajwa with Siddharth headlining the film. Even though belonging to the horror genre, the Aranmanai franchise has been known for its generous dose of comedy. This time around, Vivekh and Yogi Babu will be seen in the comedy track of the film.

Credits :NDTV Tamil

