Vishal joins hands with filmmaker Saravanan for his next film; Shooting kickstarts today with official pooja
In an unexpected announcement, it has been revealed that Vishal has joined hands with the debutante filmmaker Thu Pa Saravanan for his next film and the film’s shooting has kick-started today after a formal pooja ceremony. Before the formal pooja ceremony, the makers released a short video glimpse of the film with a tagline ‘Not a common man’. According to multiple reports, the film will be about the story of a man who questions all the wrong things in the society.
Shooting of @VishalKOfficial ‘s #vishal31 starts from today with Pooja.
To be directed by @THUPASARAVANA.
All the best to the whole team fr & safe shooting+Tremendous Success. #NotACommonMan @VffVishal @thisisysr @balasubramaniem @johnsoncinepro @HariKr_official pic.twitter.com/vO3bcto0hF
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 6, 2021
Apart from this, Vishal has two other films in his pipeline namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Enemy. Enemy is directed by Anand Shankar and the film also has Arya on board to play the lead role along with Vishal. As far as Thupparivaalan is concerned, few portions of the film are directed by Vishal, while the other portions were directed by Mysskin. As the actor and the director had a falloff, he was side lined from the film. Following allegations from both the parties, Vishal himself donned the director’s hat to finish the project.