Vishal Krishna’s Laththi wraps up as crew finishes the second schedule shoot; See Post

Actor Vishal Krishna took to Twitter to share the latest update about his upcoming project Laththi. The Ayogya star announced, “Annnnnd it’s a WRAP for the 2nd schedule of #LATHTHI. Unbelievable!!!Shot for 24hrs on the final day with our LATHTHI team. Heading to Hyderabad for the 3rd schedule to film 40 days high octane stunt sequence choreographed by Peter Hein.”

Laththi will mark the debut of director A Vinoth Kumar. The film which will also star Sunaina as the lead is likely to be release in August 2022. In the Tamil drama, Vishal Krishana will once again put on the khaki for his role as cop S Muruganantham. The project is being financed by Ramana and Nandaa's production and score is taken care of by Sam CS. M Balasubramaniem will be doing the film’s cinematography.

The shooting for film’s first schedule commenced in September 2021 and got over next month in October. Now, the Laththi team will be heading to Hyderabad for the third schedule of shooting. The schedule which is likely to be 40 days long will inculcate some high octane stunt sequences. These stunts are being choreographed by celebrated stunt master Peter Hein.

Besides Laththi, actor Vishal Krishana will be also seen in Thu Pa Saravanan’s directorial venture Veerame Vaagai Soodum. The film is said to be an action thriller and will also see Dimple Hayathi in the lead role. The Tamil flick will also release in Telugu with the name Saamanyud.

