Vishal lodges police complaint against producer RB Choudary

Vishal stated that his documents acquired by RB Choudary were not returned to him even months after he settled down the debt he acquired for the film Irumbu Thirai.

Kollywood actor and producer Vishal is not new to controversies and conflicts. While his controversy with director Mysskin has finally faded down, a new one has now come up. He took to his Twitter space and stated that financier RB Choudary failed to return his documents even months after the debts that Vishal took from him, were cleared. Apparently, Choudary has misplaced the documents. Calling the act unacceptable, Vishal stated that he has filed a police complaint.

Vishal wrote, “It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves, Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai, he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents. We have lodged a complaint with Police”. Before this, Vishal made the headlines after he faced troubles to release his film Chakra on OTT platform. However, when the matter was taken to the Court, the petition filed by Traident Arts was quashed and his film was allowed to be released on OTT.

See his Tweet on RB Choudry here:

It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves,Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai,he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents We have lodged a complaint with Police — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 9, 2021

Also Read: Suriya offers helping hands to the members of his fans club battle the pandemic

Meanwhile, Vishal has a couple of films in his kitty namely Thupparivaalan 2 and Enemy. Vishal and Arya have joined forces yet again for the film Enemy helmed by Nota filmmaker Anand Shankar. On the other hand, Vishal said in an interview with us that he is reworking on the script of Thuparivaalan 2 and the work will be commenced after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. For the unversed, the film was originally directed by Mysskin. However, since Vishal and Mysskin had a fallout, the Chakra actor decided to direct the film himself.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×