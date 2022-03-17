Vishal & Meghana Raj Sarja post fond memories with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum star Vishal has penned a heartfelt post, remembering the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary. He dropped some old pictures with the James star and wrote, "Happy bday dearest brother @PuneethRajkumar. Though u r not amidst us, ur thoughts, ur precious smile n ur aura is still lingering in our hearts. V do miss u everyday. My best wishes fr ur film James. We will always continue to shower our love, affection & respect to u fr ever. GB."

Also, Meghana Raj Sarja posted some throwback stills with the Sandalwood gem and captioned them, "Power! #james". KGF star Yash, who was considered close to Puneeth Rajkumar also took to his Instagram handle and shared a memorable pic with Appu. This happens to be the last photo of the late actor from the pre-release bash of his brother Shivarajkumar's project Bharhargani. The note written by Yash is, "The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir."

Check out the posts below:

Also, today, the star's very last silver screen appearance, James opened in theatres and fans are lining up outside the cinema halls to witness this bittersweet outing.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode last October after succumbing to a massive heart attack. The actor was cremated in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with his parents' memorial.