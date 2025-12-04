Vishal pens emotional note after producer AVM Saravanan passes away at 86: ‘Your memories will always linger…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

M. Saravanan, the legendary producer and head of AVM Studios, passed away on December 4, 2025. The filmmaker, known for movies like Rajinikanth's Sivaji: The Boss, Thalapathy Vijay's Minsara Kanavu, Suriya’s Ayan, and many more, was 86 when he passed away.

Actor Vishal has now penned a long, emotional note in remembrance of the producer's legacy.

Vishal pens down emotional long note for AVM Saravanan

Taking to his social media handle, Vishal said, "I just heard the news that the legendary filmmaker AVM Saravanan sir, the film industry's most iconic producer and the man behind AVM Studios, has passed away and has left us all forever.”

The actor added that he was offering his deepest condolences to the late producer and wished that his soul would find peace in the afterlife. He said he remembered meeting Saravanan as a child, later as an assistant director, then as an actor and as a producer, and that ever since he had entered AVM Studios, which had been a learning ground for him, it had helped shape him into the person he had become in the film industry.

Vishal added that he had countless memories and that every producer used to look up to Saravanan for his sincerity and dedication, evident not only in his films but also in his commitment to the film industry. He said he had always wished that Saravanan and his production house would continue making great films, but now they were witnessing the loss of another great film personality in the Indian film industry.

The Magudam actor added, “Your memories will always linger in our minds, and your films will always be a learning ground for aspiring filmmakers. May God give more strength to your family during this difficult time. RIP.”

Here’s the post:

According to reports, AVM Studios had celebrated Saravanan's 86th birthday on December 3, 2025. Just hours after his birthday, the veteran producer passed away early the next morning. Reportedly, he died due to age-related ailments and had been undergoing medical treatment for several months.

The producer's mortal remains are to be kept at AVM Studios until 3:30 PM for anyone wishing to pay their final respects.

